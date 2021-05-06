Advertisement

Aggies close out regular season against No. 4 Florida

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team travels to Gainesville, Florida, for its final-three game series of the regular season against No. 4 Florida, beginning Friday at 5 p.m. CT at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

The Aggies enter the matchup boasting a 31-17 (8-13 SEC) record. As a team, the Maroon & White have recorded 13 shutouts on the season, placing them 21st in national standings.

Nine Aggies have tallied home runs this season with Haley Lee (22), Shaylee Ackerman (12) and Makinzy Herzog (11) leading the way in double figures. Lee, a top-25 finalist for the 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year is currently second in program history and third in the nation with her monstrous 22 homers. The junior is two away from breaking Meagan May’s 24 home runs set in 2010.

Through conference play, Bre Warren leads the squad with 21 hits and six doubles. The freshman has amassed a .331 batting average and two home runs on the year.

In the circle, Herzog paces the staff with 12 wins and three saves. Kayla Poynter has registered nine and is coming off a career-high 7.1 innings against No. 17 Kentucky. Rookie Grace Uribe has seven victories under her belt.

The Gators are currently 37-8 (16-5 SEC) wrapping up conference play. Hannah Adams and Charla Echols lead the team with .401 and .352 batting averages, respectively. Echols has tallied 11 home runs and 44 runs driven in, while Adams’ has slugged eight homers and 33 RBI. Elizabeth Hightower garners 126.0 innings of work in the circle to cement a 16-4 record and 1.50 ERA.

Florida leads the overall series 22-5 with the Gators holding a 10-1 advantage in Gainesville.

Friday and Saturday’s contests can be seen on SEC Network+ at 5 p.m. CT and 3 p.m. CT, while Sunday’s finale can be seen on SEC Network at 11 a.m. CT.

