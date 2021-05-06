Advertisement

Beautiful spring weather ahead of a humidity increase for Mother’s Day

By Max Crawford
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Another beautiful start to the day! Clear skies and temperatures in the 50s and 60s give way to more 80s this Thursday afternoon, and it’ll be a beautiful journey to get there with plenty of blue sky. Windows may need to come down when you first get in the car this afternoon thanks to said sun. Evening plans? Short sleeves ought to do it, but a spot in the shade or on the patio will be mighty comfortable the next couple evenings. Beautiful, but slightly warmer for Friday ahead of some holiday weekend changes.

Overcast skies steadily increase Saturday as a breezy south wind takes over for the weekend. With added Gulf moisture, things feel a bit more humid and afternoon highs are back in the upper 80s. Clouds, wind, and that humidity will only allow temperatures to fall to the low 70s by Sunday morning (and the first half of next week) with afternoons running somewhere between 85° and 90°. There is some work to do on the weekend forecast -- one day in particular that needs some attention: Mother’s Day Sunday. Scattered rain and a few storms may pop up late in the day and into the evening hours. That will start a week under an unsettled weather pattern with scattered opportunities for rain and a few thunderstorms just about every day from Friday through the following weekend.

Thursday: Sunny. High: 84. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mainly Clear. Low: 59. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 86. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: Mainly clear with some patchy fog possible. Low: 64. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

