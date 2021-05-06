Blinn College District resumes on-campus tours for prospective students

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Prospective students and their families can now tour all five Blinn College campuses in person.

Face masks and social distancing are still required on Blinn campuses. Tours are available Monday, Wednesday and Friday on the Brenham, Bryan, and RELLIS campuses. Tours on the Schulenburg and Sealy campuses run daily Monday – Friday.

Those touring the campus are asked to certify that they are not displaying any COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to COVID before arriving on campus.

For more information about self-certification, visit www.blinn.edu/back-with-blinn/covid-self-certification.html .

For more information on scheduling a tour, visit www.blinn.edu/future-students/tours.html .

Brenham, Bryan, and RELLIS Schulenburg Campus tours can be scheduled by calling 979-743-5200, and Sealy Campus tours can be scheduled at 979-627-7997.

🔹 Registration is temporarily closed today, Thursday, May 6!

🔹 Registration resumes Friday, May 7 at 9 a.m.

🔹 Paygo will be in effect for May minimester and summer courses beginning May 8.

🔹 May minimester classes begin Monday, May 17!

🔹 Visit https://t.co/wgF2vtj1xf pic.twitter.com/EkqfjlOApD — Blinn College District (@BlinnCollege) May 6, 2021

