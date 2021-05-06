Brazos Valley nearly 100% “Drought-free” with latest update

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two weeks of widespread rain and thunderstorms has more than put a dent in the drought across the Brazos Valley.

With everyone having seen at least an inch (many 3 inches or more) in just the past week, the latest drought monitor has removed almost the entire area from drought. A small area of “Moderate Drought” remains across southeastern Montgomery County, but folks there should take that with a small grain of salt, as Tuesday’s rain was not included in this particular update.

Some areas of “Abnormally Dry” remain, especially north, where rainfall totals have not been as generous.

Across the state

The eastern half of the state continues to see improvement. Portions of the Rio Grande Valley and other parts of far South Texas still have a rainfall deficit, leading to some areas of extreme drought, as well as portions of the South Plains, Panhandle, and mountains of West Texas.

Great news in the local Drought Monitor for this week! Parts of the far western and southern parts of the state remain in severe drought (KBTX)

Up Next

More rain is coming, as early as Mother’s Day! A weak front may approach the area by afternoon, acting as a trigger for some thunderstorms by the afternoon. An unsettled pattern looks to take over by the middle of next week, keeping rain chances in the forecast through the end of the week. This should allow for another widespread 1-2″ or more before next week is over.

