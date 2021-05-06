Bryan ISD says about 450 families are interested in virtual academy so far

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD says they are receiving some feedback from their survey on the possibility of a virtual academy for next year.

On News 3 Now on Thursday, Superintendent Christie Whitbeck said about 450 families would participate if the academy is offered.

There are still some hurdles the district has to cross over first, but Dr. Whitbeck says this would only be offered to grades 5-12.

“I think there’s still some trepidation of COVID in general for families, so this may be an answer for some but we’re just not absolutely sure we can offer it until we get approved by TEA and then we have to double check the funding,” Whitbeck said.

The district should find out next week if they have been accepted for a virtual academy next year.

