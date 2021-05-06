Advertisement

Caught on camera: Couple beaten near bus stop while on Florida vacation

By Andrew Scheinthal
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) - Police in Florida have arrested a man accused of attacking an out-of-town couple on vacation, and the violent confrontation was captured on video surveillance.

Angela Dill and Joshua Clarkson of New Hampshire were in Miami Beach when investigators said 36-year-old Michael Albert attacked them in broad daylight.

“We walked into mayhem, pretty much,” Dill said. “Blood was everywhere.”

The beating happened on a busy Collins Avenue in the resort city.

“We were walking up the street like laughing, having the best day, beautiful day, beautiful week. And then all of a sudden, a guy came off the bench and started punching Josh,” Dill said.

The couple was treated at a hospital before leaving Florida.

Mitch Novick’s cameras captured the attack. He says he has closed his South Beach hotel because of frequent crimes in the area.

“I advise my clients, guests of decades, to find alternative vacation destinations,” Novick said.

The couple shares the same sentiment.

“I’ve been all over the world. I’ve been to Thailand, Qatar, Belize, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina, all the cities,” Dill said. “That was the scariest thing I’ve ever dealt with.”

Police haven’t revealed what motivated the suspect to attack the couple.

Copyright 2021 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiber option internet services coming to Bryan
New fiber optic internet service coming to Bryan
A College Station police officer is heard on video warning the bicyclist he would be tased if...
Police explain why a bicyclist was arrested Wednesday near campus
The new protocols will apply to all employees including faculty, staff, and student employees.
Texas A&M announces employees must return to campus June 1
“Where did it come from!?” asked a customer as she used her cell phone to video the snake.
Customers startled to see big snake in local parking lot
Dr. Arum Han leads a team of researchers at Texas A&M who found they can kill the coronavirus...
Texas A&M researchers find way to neutralize coronavirus in split second after exposure to extreme heat

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2019 photo, a clearing late-day storm adds drama in the sky over a...
Biden’s plan would boost conservation of US lands, waters
Great news in the local Drought Monitor for this week! Parts of the far western and southern...
Brazos Valley nearly 100% “Drought-free” with latest update
Bald eagles are pictured Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Goose Lake near Waseca, Minn. The Biden...
US proposes ending rule that weakened wild bird protections
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2021, file photo, demonstrators hold signs in front of the Edward W....
Judge temporarily stays ruling in eviction moratorium case