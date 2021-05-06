Expected economic impact of Metro Net’s arrival to the city of Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Indiana-based metro net will soon give the city of Bryan new choices when it comes to cable, phone, and internet. In addition to having a new option for service providers, additional economic benefits come with the companies arrival. Major projects like these come with jobs.

Andrew Nelson, Mayor for the city of Bryan, says when you can bring additional options for service to the community and jobs at the same time, it’s great for the city. He says when the city set out to look for an additional service provider, they had a vision in mind.

“We looked at the city possibly getting involved, and it wasn’t my first choice. I wasn’t excited to be competing with private businesses that invest money, but we did have some priorities that we were looking at,” said Nelson.

Great news, Bryan!



An additional choice for internet services is coming to our community! Today, we’re announcing that we’ve signed a MOU with MetroNet to bring 100% fiber optic internet, TV and phone services directly to Bryan residents & businesses. https://t.co/W1voz6CtDj — City of Bryan (@CityofBryan) May 5, 2021

Priorities like finding a company with a reputation of providing great service. The city also wanted someone who would bring jobs to the community and a company that did not want taxpayer money to build the infrastructure needed to complete the project.

“That means jobs, that means construction jobs, that means a lot of outside money and millions of it, so it’s going to be great for our economy as they build their infrastructure out. We’ll have long-term jobs that are here, but we’re going to have tremendous amounts of jobs over the next several years as they build out tens of millions of dollars of infrastructure,” said Nelson. “None of that requires the city of Bryan to lay out money. That was another key driver for us. When we looked at a lot of people, there were some that wanted the city of Bryan to have taxpayer money be a significant contributor to the infrastructure, which we understand, but Metro Net offered us a proposal where they’re pretty much spending all the money to invest.”

As it relates to service, according to the Better Business Bureau, Metro Net has a total of 94 complaints over the past 3 years. Suddenlink/ Altice, the sole service provider currently in Bryan, has more than 17,000.

Bryan is Metro Net’s first city in Texas. Keith Leonhardt says the city of Bryan had everything they wanted when it comes to doing business in a city. He says being a college town with a small hometown feel played a major role in coming to Texas.

“The other thing about Bryan Texas and communities that we do well with is a place where you know your neighbor,” said Leonhardt. “Where people really interact, where there’s a strong sense of community there. Where our reputation and our strengths will be shared strongly.” The city of Bryan and Metro Net say their goal is to begin providing services in the spring of 2022.

Discover the real benefits of fiber internet. pic.twitter.com/FVW3jMVVh5 — MetroNet Fiber (@metronetfiber) April 24, 2021

