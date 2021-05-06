From the Ground Up: Rising grain prices a short term plus for local farmers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Recent rain across the state has been a welcome site for dryland crop farmers in the corn and sorghum fields. Rancher Michael Kurtz, in Bell County, has high hopes for this year’s corn crop, which is at a 7 year price high. The corn will primarily be used for animal feed, both domestic and abroad. That demand, mostly coming from China, could mean higher costs to produce the crops the next go round.

“The input markets are going through the roof at this time,” Kurtz says. “We were very fortunate that our crops went in, and I had a lot of the inputs put in and paid for before the big run-ups. We’re in good shape for the crop that we’re standing in front of, but we’re looking at next year, these input costs are worrisome.”

Input costs are up, but those who are prepared can leave that worry for next year. Until then, it’s a waiting game for dryland farmers.

“As long as we don’t get some 100 degree plus temperatures in May and early June whenever it’s a critical growing time.”

