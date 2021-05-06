Advertisement

Josh Duggar granted release as he awaits child porn trial

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled...
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled from the network in 2015 following revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.(Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former reality TV star Josh Duggar will be released as he awaits trial on charges that he downloaded and possessed child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Christy Comstock on Wednesday ordered Duggar confined to the home of family friends who have agreed to serve as custodians during his release. The judge barred Duggar from any Internet-accessible devices.

Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled from the network in 2015 following revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.

He was indicted on the federal child pornography charges on Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiber option internet services coming to Bryan
New fiber optic internet service coming to Bryan
A College Station police officer is heard on video warning the bicyclist he would be tased if...
Police explain why a bicyclist was arrested Wednesday near campus
The new protocols will apply to all employees including faculty, staff, and student employees.
Texas A&M announces employees must return to campus June 1
“Where did it come from!?” asked a customer as she used her cell phone to video the snake.
Customers startled to see big snake in local parking lot
Dr. Arum Han leads a team of researchers at Texas A&M who found they can kill the coronavirus...
Texas A&M researchers find way to neutralize coronavirus in split second after exposure to extreme heat

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2019 photo, a clearing late-day storm adds drama in the sky over a...
Biden’s plan would boost conservation of US lands, waters
Great news in the local Drought Monitor for this week! Parts of the far western and southern...
Brazos Valley nearly 100% “Drought-free” with latest update
Bald eagles are pictured Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Goose Lake near Waseca, Minn. The Biden...
US proposes ending rule that weakened wild bird protections
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2021, file photo, demonstrators hold signs in front of the Edward W....
Judge temporarily stays ruling in eviction moratorium case
A New Hampshire couple was beaten while on vacation in Miami Beach.
Caught on camera: Couple beaten near bus stop while on Florida vacation