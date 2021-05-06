Local stable offering horseback riding camps for kids during the summer

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three Brothers Stable in Bryan is hosting various equestrian camps for kids to enjoy this summer.

These camps will cover different disciplines from English to rodeo. Students will get to play games and develop skills while on horseback.

Skill level for the camps will vary from never-ridden a horse to more advanced.

Three Brothers Stable owner Maggie Pierce says the camps are a great opportunity for kids to try out horseback riding and interact with horses.

“The camps give a good opportunity because they are four hours. They [campers] get an opportunity to learn how to do everything with the horse,” said Pierce. “The tacking up, the feeding, and all of those things, and so it gives them a little more of an in-depth dive into what it is to have horses and be around horses.”

Pierce also says camps are a great way for students to see if they are ready for lessons.

“A lot of our guys that have been in camps throughout the summer will start our group lessons,” said Pierce.

Group lessons involve four riders and are about an hour-long, according to Pierce.

About Three Brothers Stables

Three Brothers Riding Stables is an equestrian school that offers riding classes for both kids and adults. They teach lessons on all aspects of horses from riding to care. Lessons can start with beginners to those who have been riding for years.

The stable was owned by Maggie Pierce, who started the riding school in 2007. She believes “riding school is not about just developing horsemen, but better young men and women. Her goal is to keep riding affordable so the average kid can benefit from all that riding has to offer, and her students are an important extension of her family,” according to the Three Brothers Riding Stables website.

