BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every month the PinPoint Weather Team brings you a new adoptable cat or dog to spotlight with Aggieland Humane Society.

For the month of May, Junebug graced us with her presence as our adoptable furry friend.

You can visit Aggieland Humane weekdays from 12pm-4pm to visit Junebug.

Junebug is a SNUGGLEBUG🥰



Her resume includes:

💕Chief executive officer of excited tail wags

💕2 months of puppy playtime

💕 1400 hours of lapdog training



Come visit her @AggielandHumane from noon to 4! pic.twitter.com/6hCyhbhoqP — Grace Leis (@KBTXGrace) May 6, 2021

