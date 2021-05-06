Advertisement

New charges, higher bail set for Luther Street standoff suspect

Jonathan Bridges, arrested 02/25/21
Jonathan Bridges, arrested 02/25/21(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The suspect in February’s standoff in College Station is facing more charges and a higher bail.

Jonathan Bridges, 30, was taken into custody after a 5-hour standoff with police on Luther Street on Feb. 25.

The new aggravated assault charge stems from Bridges reportedly firing a shot while law enforcement tried to throw a hostage negotiation phone into the apartment. He was already charged with one count of the same crime.

College Station Police say he also caused more than $5,000 worth of damage to the apartment while inside, so now he’s charged with burglary as well.

Officers say once Bridges surrendered, they couldn’t find his pistol. After searching the apartment, police say they found it hidden under the kitchen stove with the trigger guard burned, resulting in the new tampering with evidence charge.

Bridges is also charged with evading arrest.

His bond is now $540,000.

