Advertisement

New vaccine clinics coming to several area counties

(Chris Joseph)
By Josh Ninke
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A new round of COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be making their way through several Brazos Valley counties next week.

HealthPoint is offering the vaccines in Hearne, Hempstead, and Madisonville.

Healthcare workers will be in Hearne on May 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To sign up call (979) 279-3451 or click here to register online.

The clinic will also be in Hempstead on May 12 and 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call (979) 826-8200 to register or visit the website here.

Finally, the mobile vaccines will be in Madisonville on May 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sign up by calling (936) 348-3418 or online here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiber option internet services coming to Bryan
New fiber optic internet service coming to Bryan
A College Station police officer is heard on video warning the bicyclist he would be tased if...
Police explain why a bicyclist was arrested Wednesday near campus
“Where did it come from!?” asked a customer as she used her cell phone to video the snake.
Customers startled to see big snake in local parking lot
The new protocols will apply to all employees including faculty, staff, and student employees.
Texas A&M announces employees must return to campus June 1
Dr. Arum Han leads a team of researchers at Texas A&M who found they can kill the coronavirus...
Texas A&M researchers find way to neutralize coronavirus in split second after exposure to extreme heat

Latest News

Owner Debbie Rodriguez says this year's event means a little bit more because of the comeback...
Casa Rodriguez’s Cinco de Mayo Block Party makes resounding comeback
Dr. Lanying Zeng and her team were awarded $400,000 by the NIH to continue their study that...
Texas A&M researchers receive grant funding to defeat antibiotic-resistant bacteria
Texas A&M announces employees must return to campus June 1
Texas A&M announces employees must return to campus June 1
Casa Rodriguez’s Cinco de Mayo Block Party makes resounding COVID comeback
Casa Rodriguez’s Cinco de Mayo Block Party makes resounding COVID comeback