New vaccine clinics coming to several area counties

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A new round of COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be making their way through several Brazos Valley counties next week.

HealthPoint is offering the vaccines in Hearne, Hempstead, and Madisonville.

Healthcare workers will be in Hearne on May 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To sign up call (979) 279-3451 or click here to register online.

The clinic will also be in Hempstead on May 12 and 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call (979) 826-8200 to register or visit the website here.

Finally, the mobile vaccines will be in Madisonville on May 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sign up by calling (936) 348-3418 or online here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.