Normangee’s Jones has sights set on 2A long jump state championship

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - Normangee High School has never claimed a state championship in the boys’ long jump, but that could change Friday morning if Izaha Jones has his way.

The Panther junior set a regional record of 23′ 1 1/4″ to qualify for state and he thought he had won the event, but a bizarre reporting glitch gave Jones the silver medal behind a Shiner athlete whose distance magically increased by 3/4″ after the event ended and before the medals were handed out. It denied Jones his third gold medal in the event this year to go along with a district and area championship.

“It’s always going to be one to remember, but we’ve just got to move on and go win state,” said Izaha.

To some, that would be difficult to overcome, but Izaha realizes there is a more important gold medal to be won.

“I won it,” said Jones on Tuesday. “I still have the title/record, but I finished second. It was all a bad misunderstanding and then it was too late. I made it to state so I can’t complain. That’s in the past I need to just go to state and win that medal.” added Izaha who competed at state in 2019 in the triple jump coming in fourth.

That mystery jump is listed as the top distance among the field heading into the state meet, but Izaha knows he can top it.

“There is a certain amount of steps that I take. I take 8 steps on my left foot. As I’m running I’m just thinking in my head and counting and counting and when I finally know I’m about to get to 8 that’s when I make sure I hit the board hopefully,” continued the four-sport athlete who also plays football, basketball, and baseball.

Izaha has been able to put the past behind him and his sole focus is on striking gold in Austin Friday morning.

“That’s the goal,” said Jones with a smile. “That’s the plan that we are working on here! Me, coaches, they are all behind me so that is what we are going for on May 7th,” exclaimed Izaha.

The field events of the Class 2A UIL State Track Meet will begin at 9 a.m. Friday morning at the Mike A. Myers Stadium on the University of Texas campus.

