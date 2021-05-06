Part of new Highway 105 bridges expected to open this summer

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Parts of the new Highway 105 bridges will be completed in just a few months.

This comes after years of work being done on the stretch of highway between Brenham and Navasota. TxDOT says the $33.4 million projects cover new bridges over the Navasota River, Brazos River, and Cole’s Creek.

Since 2017, this project has faced multiple delays.

In a statement, TxDOT says: “TxDOT and our contractor, James Construction Group, have been working steadily to complete the Cole’s Creek bridge deck construction. Once this work is complete, the bridge rail will be completed and the roadway will be ready to open for traffic. TxDOT expects traffic to be shifted to the new roadway this summer. After traffic is shifted to the new roadway, the contractor will complete the new FM 159 tie-in and demolish the old roadway. The total construction cost for this project is $33.4 million.

We recognize that this is later than previously communicated, however, the bridge deck overlay construction at Cole’s Creek has taken longer than anticipated.”

