Advertisement

Police explain why a bicyclist was arrested Wednesday near campus

College Station police are providing more details and context of an arrest near campus Wednesday that was caught on a cell phone camera and shared on several social media sites.
A College Station police officer is heard on video warning the bicyclist he would be tased if...
A College Station police officer is heard on video warning the bicyclist he would be tased if he didn’t stop resisting. Moments later the video shows the man being tased in the back as officers struggled to put him into handcuffs.(Images provided to KBTX by Corryn Scharff)
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are providing more details and context of an arrest near campus Wednesday that was caught on a cell phone camera and shared on several social media sites.

In the 2-minute video, College Station and Texas A&M police are seen chasing after a man on a bicycle along University Drive near Northgate in the middle of the afternoon. When they finally get to him, a police officer forcibly removed the man from the bike and onto the sidewalk where he’s warned by the officers to stop resisting arrest.

A College Station police officer warned the man he would be tased if he didn’t stop resisting. Moments later the video shows the man being tased in the back as officers struggled to put him into handcuffs.

In a statement released to the public shortly after the arrest, College Station police said the 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with evading detention, resisting arrest, and resisting transport.

Police said at 1:04 p.m. the bicyclist was seen running through a red light at University and Nagle Street.

“Bicyclists on the roadway are required to follow the same rules and responsibilities as motorists.,” said CSPD spokesman Officer Tristen Lopez. “The bicyclist initially stopped when one of our officers initiated a traffic stop, but then continued riding. The officer followed the bicyclist until other officers arrived and they were able to take the bicyclist into custody.”

“A large percentage of crashes can be avoided if motorists and cyclists follow the rules of the road and watch out for each other,” said Officer Lopez.

Per department policy, an ambulance is dispatched anytime someone is tased by an officer, and in this case, the man complained of injuries and was transported by medics to a hospital, police confirmed.

Police said it’s also department policy for supervisors to automatically review any case that involves a taser being deployed.

“When an officer deploys his or her taser it’s a use of force, and all cases are reviewed by the department,” said Officer Lopez.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiber option internet services coming to Bryan
New fiber optic internet service coming to Bryan
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the majority of the Brazos Valley until 1pm...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued until 1pm Tuesday afternoon
Dr. Arum Han leads a team of researchers at Texas A&M who found they can kill the coronavirus...
Texas A&M researchers find way to neutralize coronavirus in split second after exposure to extreme heat
Wyatt Crowley, 4, and Joshua Crowley, 36.
Sheriff: Burton shooting suspect arrested, son found safe

Latest News

The new protocols will apply to all employees including faculty, staff, and student employees.
Texas A&M announces employees must return to campus June 1
A member of the House gallery listens to legislators speak during a debate on an abortion bill...
Fetal “heartbeat” bill, that could ban abortions at six weeks, nears passage in the Legislature
In response to nationwide protests against police brutality last year, the Texas House on...
Protesters who obstruct emergency vehicles could face felony charges under bill advanced in Texas House
Two gun rights activists argue with a state trooper who will not allow them to enter an...
Permitless carry of a handgun in Texas nearly law, after Senate OKs bill