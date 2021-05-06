Public Utility Commission denies City of Hearne request to expand electric service to GATX facility

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a struggle for power in one Robertson County community. Hearne is hoping to expand electric service to General American Transportation Corporation (GATX), one of their major employers near town.

Thursday morning the Texas Public Utility Commission looked at their request and denied it, stating it wasn’t their decision to make.

Hearne officials say supplying the power out there would bring them lots of advantages and could ease some of the burden off their residential customers. Entergy is GATX’s current provider.

Over the last few years, GATX has been growing their Robertson County facility.

“We just want to give them the option to purchase electricity from the City of Hearne or Entergy, depending on who they chose,” said John Naron, Hearne City Manager.

In December 2019 they filed a petition for a declaratory order with the Public Utility Commission regarding electric service.

The facility is near Hearne High School and the edge of town.

“We are literally right on the boundary. In fact some of their property goes into our boundary and that is what gives us the right to serve,” said Naron

The Public Utility Commission made a decision on that request Thursday morning in Austin.

“This is an issue that requires much more evidence and facts of discovery of the issues than we’ve got right now. And I think there’s just, we’re not in the business and we don’t have the resources for providing legal opinions,” said Peter Lake, Public Utility Commission of Texas Chairman, during that meeting.

“So a declaratory judgment in my view with the facts that we have on hand, I’d be uncomfortable with that. I am uncomfortable with that and in my view petitioners need to re-file a request so that this goes to SOAH that has appropriate discovery mechanisms,” added Will McAdams, Public Utility Commission of Texas Commissioner. “I don’t know that GATX has actually officially requested service.”

A struggle over power in Hearne. The city wants to be able to provide electricity to one of their big employers. Today the PUC denied a request. I look at what’s next. @kbtxnews @KBTXKarla @KBTXRusty @hfallskbtx pic.twitter.com/DFzAEroh8J — Clay Falls (@ClayFalls) May 6, 2021

Naron said the next step is to see if the City Council wants to continue with the issue and take action to move forward.

“You know the PUC made a ruling today and we just need to build a little bit more evidence and bring it back,” said Naron.

KBTX reached out to both GATX and Entergy for a response to the decision, but we’ve not gotten a response as of Thursday afternoon.

If they city council decides to move forward, they’d go through the State Office of Administrative Hearings.

