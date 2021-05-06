Advertisement

Sam Houston State University names new provost

A former administrator at Texas A&M will become the new provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Sam Houston State University
Sam Houston State University Names Michael T. Stephenson as Provost.
Sam Houston State University Names Michael T. Stephenson as Provost.(Sam Houston State University)
By Alex Bukoski
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston State University named Michael T. Stephenson as the new provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. He’s set to start the job on July 1.

“I am deeply honored to serve as SHSU’s next provost and senior vice president,” Stephenson said. “I am committed to working closely with the members of the campus community to build a shared vision of academic excellence.”

He most recently served as the vice provost for academic affairs and strategic initiatives at Texas A&M University. During his almost 20-year tenure at Texas A&M, Stephenson also served as associate provost for academic affairs, associate vice president for institutional effectiveness, associate dean for undergraduate, interdisciplinary, and international programs in the College of Liberal Arts, and director of graduate studies in the Department of Communication.

Bearkats! Give a warm welcome to Michael T. Stephenson! He has been named provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Sam Houston State University. He will begin on July 1, 2021.

Posted by Sam Houston State University on Thursday, May 6, 2021

Stephenson earned a master’s in speech communication from Texas A&M and has a Ph.D. in communication from the University of Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calling all early risers! Head outside early Thursday morning to see if you can spot the Eta...
Set your eyes to the sky Thursday morning to view the Eta Aquariid meteor shower
A College Station police officer is heard on video warning the bicyclist he would be tased if...
Police explain why a bicyclist was arrested Wednesday near campus
The new protocols will apply to all employees including faculty, staff, and student employees.
Texas A&M announces employees must return to campus June 1
Fiber option internet services coming to Bryan
New fiber optic internet service coming to Bryan
“Where did it come from!?” asked a customer as she used her cell phone to video the snake.
Customers startled to see big snake in local parking lot

Latest News

Brazos Valley Texas Central Rail stop.
Lawmakers discuss pros and cons of high-speed rails
The GATX rail yard in Hearne is a large employer for the community. The city wants to be able...
Public Utility Commission denies City of Hearne request to expand electric service to GATX facility
Blinn College Vocational Nursing Program
Treat of the Day: Blinn College Vocational Nursing Program
Bryan ISD says about 450 families are interested in virtual academy so far
Blinn College Bryan campus sign
Blinn College District resumes on-campus tours for prospective students