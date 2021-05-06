Sam Houston State University names new provost

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston State University named Michael T. Stephenson as the new provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. He’s set to start the job on July 1.

“I am deeply honored to serve as SHSU’s next provost and senior vice president,” Stephenson said. “I am committed to working closely with the members of the campus community to build a shared vision of academic excellence.”

He most recently served as the vice provost for academic affairs and strategic initiatives at Texas A&M University. During his almost 20-year tenure at Texas A&M, Stephenson also served as associate provost for academic affairs, associate vice president for institutional effectiveness, associate dean for undergraduate, interdisciplinary, and international programs in the College of Liberal Arts, and director of graduate studies in the Department of Communication.

Stephenson earned a master’s in speech communication from Texas A&M and has a Ph.D. in communication from the University of Kentucky.

