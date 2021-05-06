Advertisement

State Mobile Vaccination Team Call Center launched to vaccinate Texans

Businesses and community organizations can call the hotline to schedule a visit from the State Mobile Vaccination Team
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Businesses and community organizations in the state now have the opportunity to call a state mobile vaccine team to vaccinate employees, members or visitors.

Gov. Greg Abbott, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), and the Texas Military Department (TMD) will launch the State Mobile Vaccination Team Call Center at 8 a.m., Friday. By calling 844-90-TEXAS and selecting Option 3, organizations can schedule a visit from the state vaccine team to vaccinate employees, members or visitors.

Abbott also said that homebound Texans can call 844-90-TEXAS and select Option 1 to request a visit to their home.

“Vaccines are the most effective tool in Texas’ fight against COVID-19, and we are committed to making COVID-19 vaccines even more widely available to Texans across the state,” said Abbott. “The State Vaccine Call Center will help connect businesses and civic organizations with these life-saving shots and ensure that more Texans have an opportunity to get vaccinated. I urge organizations and businesses to call 844-90-TEXAS and schedule a visit from a state mobile vaccine team. Here in Texas, COVID-19 vaccines will always be strongly encouraged and always voluntary.”

