T-Shirt fundraiser, crawfish boil Saturday to raise money for Twin City Mission & Phoebe’s Home

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Blessings on Blessings Custom T-shirt printing is hosting a T-Shirt fundraiser and crawfish boil on Saturday to raise money and awareness for Twin City Mission and Phoebe’s Home. Twin City Mission is a local nonprofit that is aimed at helping end homelessness and hunger in the Brazos Valley. Phoebe’s Home is an emergency shelter providing nutritional meals, laundry facilities, daily needs (toiletries, clothing), transportation, and recreational activities for survivors of domestic and family violence.

Tancey Houston, Owner of Blessings on Blessings, says it’s her mission to help those in need. Houston and her team created a t-shirt that says, “I am Hope Inspiring HOPE for Phoebe’s Home.”

Tshirt Fundraiser. FREE CRAWFISH with purchase of fundraiser tshirt. Games, giveaways, raffles. Be a part of the HOPE.... Posted by Blessings on Blessings Custom Tshirt and Apparel on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

“It’s about giving back, serving. The shelter needs some essential items for the residents, the women, and children, and so we decided to step up to the plate and have a t-shirt fundraiser to accommodate the items needed over at the home,” said Houston. “It’s my job. It’s my heart. It’s my passion. Nobody made me do it. It’s just what I’m here to do. My purpose.”

The fundraiser and crawfish boil will occur outside the Blessings on Blessings T-Shirt store at Post Oak Mall (near Casa Ole) on Saturday, May 8, 2021, from noon-5 p.m.

Local custom t-shirt store selling shirts to raise money for local nonprofits. Story tonight on @KBTXNews at Six. pic.twitter.com/pR82Swfasa — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) May 6, 2021

