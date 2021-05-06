Texas A&M Hosts Regular Season Finale

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams host its regular season finale, the Aggie Invitational on Saturday, May 8 at E.B. Cushing Stadium.

Saturday’s meet is the second of four home meets during the month of May, which includes the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Championships on May 13-15 and the NCAA West Regional on May 26-29.

E.B. Cushing gates open at noon as live action begins with the field events starting at 1 p.m., while the running events start at 6:15 p.m. 23 seniors will be honored in a presentation at 5:40 p.m.

How to Follow

Tickets can be purchased at the stadium ticket office as well as online at 12thman.com/tracktickets. Students get in free with the sports pass. Those unable to attend can follow the live stream on the SEC Network+. Fans can also follow @aggietfxc on Twitter for live updates as well as live results provided by Flash Results.

Meet Day Experience

Spectators may park in lots 100m, 100d and 100e on a space available basis. E.B. Cushing Stadium remains a cashless venue.

Visit gameday.12thMan.com/track for a complete list of efforts and enhancements being made to help keep E.B. Cushing Stadium as safe as possible.

In the Rankings

The Aggies women’s team ranks No. 3 in the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Associations national rankings, while the men’s team is No. 10. Multi-athlete Tyra Gittens and freshman-phenom Athing Mu lead the women’s team with national-leading marks in their respective events. Gittens leads in the heptathlon (6,274 points), while Mu boasts a collegiate record in the 800m (1:57.73). Gittens and Mu each were named to The Bowerman pre-conference watch list. The Aggie duo has been named to each watch list since the initial docket on February 10.

Long Jump and Triple Jump

One of the best horizontal jumpers in the nation, Deborah Acquah ranks No. 3 in the NCAA in both the long jump at 22-4.25 (6.81m) and triple jump at 45-5.75 (13.86m). Jasmine Moore of Georgia is the only other athlete to rank in the top three in both horizontal jumps. The Aggies’ women’s team ranks No. 1 in the nation in the long jump and No. 2 in the triple jump according to the USTFCCCA Event Squad rankings. Three Aggies rank in the top 20 in the nation in the long jump, including Acquah, Gittens No. 7 at 21-10.65 (6.67m) and Zhane Smith No. 20 at 21-2 (6.45m).

Hurdles or No Hurdles

Texas A&M is one of the best in the nation at the 400m distance, whether there are hurdles or no hurdles. Bryce Deadmon and Moitalel Mpoke each rank No. 3 in the nation in their respective event. Deadmon has clocked a season best 400m time of 44.58, while Mpoke has ran 49.61 in the 400m hurdles. James Smith II ran a 400m hurdles time of 49.95 at the Texas Relays that still ranks in the top 10 in the country at No. 8. In the USTFCCCA Event Squad rankings, the Aggies men’s team is No. 1 in the 400m and No. 2 in the 400m.

On the women’s side, Charokee Young, Dominique Mustin and Tierra Robinson-Jones each rank in the top 20 in the NCAA. Young has ran the fifth-fastest 400m time of 51.49, while Robinson-Jones is No. 13 in the 400m at 51.94. Mustin is the second fastest freshman in the country in the 400m hurdles at 57.52, she ranks No. 9 overall.

Relay, Relay Fast

Year in and year out, the Marron & White produce some of the nation’s fastest relays teams. The Aggies women’s 4x400m relays has two of the nation’s fastest three times. Robinson-Jones, Syaira Richardson, Mu and Young combined to clock 3:26.73, which ranks No. 2. The other Aggie quartet of Robinson-Jones, Young, Jaevin Reed and Mu ran 3:27.16 which is the third-fastest time. The Aggies men’s 4x400m of Brandon Miller, Bryce Deadmon, Devin Dixon and Mpoke is No. 8 in the country at 3:03.72.

Texas A&M 4x100m men’s and women’s relays each rank in the top 15 in the nation. Jace Comick, Emmanuel Yeboah, Devon Achane and Lance Broome have ran the fourth fastest time at 38.79, while the women’s squad of Smith, Kaylah Robinson, Laila Owens and Immanuela Aliu rank No. 13 at 43.87.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Pat Henry

on the Aggie Invitational:

“We have another meet at home, just prior to our SEC Championships in seven days. We have an opportunity to get on the track and compete, but some athletes will not compete this weekend just because it’s too close to the championship season. We have some institutions around the state like Baylor, Abilene Christian, Sam Houston State and others that are here doing the same thing because most conference meets are next weekend. Everybody is trying to put some athletes on the track that benefit them, we’re trying to make some decisions on who is on our SEC team and how they will fit in.”

on awards presentations:

“We had to cancel the senior recognition last week and we will do that here this week. We have a big group of seniors that are getting their degrees and finishing their eligibility and we will recognize those young people Saturday evening. We also have some Official Hall of Fame awards to be recognized.”