Treat of the Day: Blinn College Vocational Nursing Program

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Blinn College District Vocational Nursing Program was recently named one of the top programs in our region by BestValueSchools.org.

The site ranked Blinn second among Houston-area vocational nursing programs, citing students’ hands-on experiences and the ability to offer students the tools they need for success in a vocational nursing career.

“This recognition is a testament to the outstanding work of our vocational nursing faculty and staff, and reflects the quality of students who choose Blinn College for their nursing education,” said Blinn College Vice Chancellor for Health Sciences, Technical Education, and Community Programs Jay Anderson.

Blinn’s Vocational Nursing Program is offered online and on the Brenham Campus. The curriculum includes classroom, laboratory, and clinical training. According to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, almost 98 percent of Blinn’s graduates from the program during the past three years have found jobs in the profession.

School officials say Blinn graduates consistently post first-attempt passing rates well above the Texas and national averages. In 2020, 100 percent of Blinn’s Brenham Campus and online-blended vocational nursing graduates passed their National Council Licensure Examination.

“It is an honor to be selected as one of the top vocational nursing programs in our region,” said Blinn College Vocational Program Director Michelle Marburger, “it validates the hard work of our faculty, staff, and students, and represents a continuation of Blinn’s commitment to quality nursing and health sciences education.”

Graduates who pass the state board exams are qualified to work in a variety of settings, including home health care, dialysis, hospitals, clinics, and physicians’ offices.

Beginning in the fall 2021 semester, the Vocational Nursing Program will be based in the new science, technology, engineering, and innovation building currently under construction on the Brenham Campus.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.