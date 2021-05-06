Washington County COVID-19 SubHUB closes after 62K shots administered

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - After more than 62,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, the Washington County SubHub closed Wednesday.

The sub hub was set up to be one of many ways the state of Texas planned to mass distribute vaccines.

Washington County EMS Director Kevin Deramus says they always had plans in mind to set something like this up, but made some tweaks when it came time.

“We thought we would do 200 or 300 a day out of our office, but the state realized quickly that wouldn’t get the masses vaccinated quickly,” said Deramus. “I think about 50 hours later we ran our first people through.”

Washington County Judge John Durrenberger helped get the plan running. He says looking back at the last few months, he is proud of the drive-thru operation that was able to vaccinate Texans from Beaumont to El Paso.

Judge Durrenberger adds that this sub hub was also a training point for the National Guard when they were deployed to take over hub vaccinations across the state.

“We trained numerous National Guard on how to run a sub hub, and they branched out to other communities, and I think we would be well prepared if we ever had to do it again,” said Durrenberger.

Sub hub officials say it truly was a team effort to get everything off the ground and make the community members who came through feel as comfortable as possible.

One key piece of this puzzle was Baylor Scott & White Health. As a major player in healthcare in the Brenham area, the hospital system stepped up to help get vaccines for the sub hub.

Baylor Scott & White Director of Clinical Operations in Brenham Melissa McCune says it was a pleasure to be able to make the vaccines more accessible for those in rural areas.

“It was definitely a positive light that we all needed,” said McCune. “We felt good about what we are doing. We worked well together as a community and we served our people.”

The sub hub initially opened on January 17 with Phase 1A and eventually opened up to all Texans. Even with that expansion, sub hub officials say over the last month, demand began to decrease, and more vaccines were being pushed into pharmacies and primary care offices. Because of that, they decided to shut down sub hub operations.

Deramus says he is proud of how well things ran and the positive experience it was for the community.

“It was seeing every arm come through here that got the vaccine, and knowing they had at least 70, 80, 90% chance of not getting COVID-19. Nobody likes getting a vaccine, but I really felt like this was a healing part of our community,” said Deramus.

Dermaus says they will stay ready to set up shop again if necessary. He says they have about 200-300 vaccines left over located at the Washington County EMS office for those who may not have been able to come to the sub hub.

With vaccine eligibility possibly expanding to younger children, Dermaus says they remain in talks to set up again either at the fairgrounds or at schools to get children vaccinated quickly.

