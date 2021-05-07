Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Chenille

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Chenille is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for May 7, 2021. She’s 1 year old and the shelter says she is vaccinated and spayed.

Chenille has also tested negative for feline immunodeficiency and feline leukemia. The shelter says she is a sweet little kitten looking for her forever home.

“She is real cuddly, friendly and just sweet,” said Kaitlin Raley with Aggieland Humane Society. “She just wants to love on you, cuddle in your lap and get all of your affection.”

The shelter is running an adoption special until 3 p.m. Saturday. All kittens and puppies are available for $25.

If you’d like to adopt Chenille, you can fill out an application here or at the shelter during their regular business hours.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

