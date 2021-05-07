Bryan ISD Education Foundation honor teachers for Teacher Appreciation Week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - All 1,206 Bryan ISD teachers received a $50 Target gift card along with a note of appreciation from the Bryan ISD Education Foundation. The foundation dropped off the gift cards to each school on Friday.

Teachers at Bryan Collegiate High School were honored in person during their staff meeting.

Bryan ISD Education Foundation Board President Lindsey Guindi says the foundation wanted to do something a little more special this year because of the year teachers have had.

“During teacher appreciation week, we felt the need to go really above and beyond and show them just how much we appreciate them,” said Guindi.

Guindi says the idea of honoring the teachers in this way came together fast, but the board made it happen.

“It was a challenge. We actually came up with the idea just two or three weeks ago,” said Guindi. “The board got together and rallied behind the idea, supported it unanimously, and we made it happen. It was a challenge but probably one of the most rewarding things we get to do all year.”

Gerardo Jerry Ruiz is a math teacher and Teacher of the Year for Bryan Collegiate High. He says the show of support from the foundation was greatly appreciated.

“I think we’re all very grateful that the foundation did this for us,” said Ruiz. “Just because any act of kindness is just, you know, in a time we’re in right now, is just so amazing.”

Superintendent of Bryan ISD Christie Whitbeck, school officials and Bryan ISD Education Foundation board members, were on hand for the gift card presentation.

All 1,206 @BryanISD teachers received a $50 gift card from the Bryan ISD Education Foundation for #TeachersAppreciationWeek. Tonight on @KBTXNews at 10, we’ll hear from board members on why teachers deserved this honor and from grateful teachers. pic.twitter.com/T1JpgIm9E3 — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) May 7, 2021

