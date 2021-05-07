Bryan police reportedly arrest man with nearly 100 ecstasy pills

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man was arrested by Bryan police with nearly 100 ecstasy pills on Thursday morning.

According to authorities, they pulled over Christopher Thomas, 33, on Margaret Street after he drove through a stop sign around 10 a.m.

Officers saw an open container inside the car so they searched the vehicle.

Police say they found 93 ecstasy pills in plastic baggies along with some marijuana and a digital scale.

Thomas was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery along with several other drug possession charges.

