Building humidity, rain and storm chance by Sunday beyond

Lovin’ the blue skies and low humidity? Get back out there Friday! Subtle changes start tomorrow as a south wind takes over that leads to cloudier, warmer, muggier changes...and maybe even a touch of rain. With a lack of that humidity in place for another day, one more cool, 50-something-degree morning is in the works tomorrow before afternoon highs warm to the mid-80s. High clouds zip in from the northwest for scenery but also signal the changes ahead.

The wind is slated to kick back on Saturday with gusts as high as 25-30mph at times. While a stray, late-day shower or thunderstorm is not totally ruled out, the odds seem very, very low. Mother’s Day Sunday is an extremely muggy and breezy one for mom. Highs flirt with or touch the 90° mark. Plans outdoors for her big day? Most of them should be fine & dandy. By late afternoon and into the evening, a few storms may develop -- with the most likely chance falling along and east of I-45 across the Northeastern Brazos Valley. Looking ahead, at least an isolated shot at rain is with us as we start the week, but the best chance coming Tuesday evening, overnight, and into Wednesday morning. As we monitor that potential, we will need to keep an eye on the possibility of severe weather in that same timeframe. Something to check back on in the coming days...

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 87. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: Increasing clouds with pockets of morning fog. Low: 63. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 87. Wind: S 10-20 mph, gusting 25-30 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible by sunrise. Low: 73. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

