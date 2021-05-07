Celebrating Nurse’s Week with St. Joseph Health

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday marks the first day of Nurse’s Week. To kick off the week celebrating the hardworking healthcare workers in our community, St. Joseph Health Chief Nursing Officer Beverly Welch joined First News at Four.

“Nurses Week is a celebration for all the hard work that nurses have done over the past year,” Welch explained, “this year is probably been the hardest week that they’ve experienced in probably their entire career.”

She said the past year has been extremely difficult for nurses. Welch said nurses were asked to go above and beyond to be able to take care of patients.

“We did a lot of things that were implemented to keep up morale,” Welch said, “one of the many things that we’re doing is our recognition of Nurses Week this week.”

She said aside from this week, St. Joseph works to make sure each nurse has a fun day while they’re working and taking care of patients.

“It’s really important to have fun at work and being able to be there for the next day whenever patients come in so they’re very focused on being able to keep positive to take care of patients,” Welch said.

She said support from the community is one of the things that kept nurses going over the past year.

“I think that community has really stepped up and really picked up our morale and kept our morale going while we were working through this pandemic,” Welch said.

Stay tuned to KBTX all week long as we continue to honor these amazing healthcare workers in our community.

