Contract for fall Chilifest confirmed by College Station city officials

The Amphitheater at Wolf Pen Creek Park
The Amphitheater at Wolf Pen Creek Park(Conner Beene)
By Conner Beene
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX)- After the Chilifest Music Festival has been canceled two years in a row, College Station city officials have confirmed they have a contract in place to host Chilifest this fall. The music festival has originally been held in Snook.

Official dates or any other information has not been released at this time, but it comes as the Amphitheater at Wolf Pen Creek starts hosting events with larger crowds again.

The first event at the amphitheater to kick off this change is College Station’s “Starlight Music Series”. The concert is this Saturday and around 2,500 people are expected to be in attendance.

College Station’s Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation Kelly Kelbly expects the amphitheater to look like it did before the pandemic as we head into summertime.

“We are back up to a 7,500 person capacity and so event-wise we’re back to what we use to offer,” said Kelbly.

Other events people can look forward to seeing are more shows from the music series, a concert from country music artist Cody Johnson, and eventually, Chilifest.

With larger crowds coming back the city also recognizes the importance of keeping everyone safe from the spread of COVID-19.

“We continue disinfection of the facility so the bathrooms, the water fountains, the railings, any touch point we will have an increase disinfection of those,” said Kelbly. “As far as [face masks] since it is an outdoor facility while they’re not required we encourage those.”

