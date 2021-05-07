COVID in Context: Death rate, hospitalization rate trending down in Brazos County
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the highest-risk populations have been eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, experts have hoped to see hospitalization and death rates decrease, even if case rates did not.
In Brazos County since Jan. 1, that indeed has happened:
