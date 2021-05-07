COVID in Context: Death rate, hospitalization rate trending down in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the highest-risk populations have been eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, experts have hoped to see hospitalization and death rates decrease, even if case rates did not.

In Brazos County since Jan. 1, that indeed has happened:

Per data from the Brazos County Health District, Texas DSHS (KBTX)

Per data from the Brazos County Health District, Texas DSHS (KBTX)

Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.