COVID in Context: Death rate, hospitalization rate trending down in Brazos County

By Kathleen Witte
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the highest-risk populations have been eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, experts have hoped to see hospitalization and death rates decrease, even if case rates did not.

In Brazos County since Jan. 1, that indeed has happened:

Per data from the Brazos County Health District, Texas DSHS
Per data from the Brazos County Health District, Texas DSHS(KBTX)
Per data from the Brazos County Health District, Texas DSHS
Per data from the Brazos County Health District, Texas DSHS(KBTX)

