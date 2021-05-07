Advertisement

Crabbs Prairie Volunteer Fire Department receives new bush truck

The truck will help fight grass and wildland fires, manage traffic control and carry medical equipment
Crabbs Prairie Volunteer Fire Department Bush Truck
Crabbs Prairie Volunteer Fire Department Bush Truck(Crabb's Prairie Volunteer Fire Department)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CRABBS PRAIRIE, Texas (KBTX) - The Crabb’s Prairie Volunteer Fire Department has received a new 2021 Ford F550 bush truck thanks to a $118,000 grant through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program. The truck has already been put to work and has responded to several fires.

“The addition of this new brush truck with its large water tank, foam capability and remote-controlled pump and nozzle will be a great benefit to our growing community and surrounding area,” said Crabbs Prairie Fire Chief Justin Baack. “Like so many volunteer fire departments manpower can be an issue at times, so having remote firefighting capability that allows one firefighter to respond and fight a fire from inside the truck cab is of great value.”

The truck will be used to fight grass and wildland fires, manage traffic control and carry medical equipment, according to the volunteer fire department.

“Our area seems to be one of the counties that sometimes has large fires, but we have been fortunate so far this year and there haven’t been any,” said Baack. “Recently we have had fires caused by human activity and spread by high winds that fan the flames. The fires have included everything from unattended fires in our response area to grass fires along Interstate 45.”

The truck carries 500 gallons of water and has foam, which works to break the surface tension on the fuels’ surface allowing the water to last longer, according to Texas A&M Forest Service Regional Fire Coordinator, Nicole Lang

