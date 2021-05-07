Advertisement

Dow, Tyree Earn All-SEC Recognition

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M women’s golf’s Courtney Dow and Brooke Tyree earned All-Southeastern Conference recognition with Dow garnering an All-SEC Second Team selection and Tyree being named to the SEC Community Service Team, the league announced Friday.

Dow becomes the first Aggie to be voted to an All-SEC first or second team since Maddie Szeryk in 2018. This is the first All-SEC team honor for the Frisco, Texas, native.

The senior leads the team and is 16th in the SEC with a 73.07 stroke average this season. Last time out, Dow tied for 13th at the SEC Championship, shooting 7-under 209 in Hoover, Alabama. The Aggie tied for seventh at the Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate on Nov. 8, 2021. Dow shot even par through 54 holes, including a 3-under 69 in round two.

Dow is set to make her fourth appearance at an NCAA Regional in her career on May 10-12 at the Baton Rouge Regional, representing Texas A&M as an individual competitor.

This is the first SEC Community Service Team selection for the Tyree. The junior joins her teammate Dow, who is a two-time recipient, in garnering the honor.

The Sulphur, Louisiana, native is heavily involved in Aggieland. She is a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), which serves as a forum for providing input to the Athletics Department, the Southeastern Conference and the NCAA regarding present and future issues, both on and off campus, pertaining to student-athletes.  SAAC is also responsible for organizing Aggies CAN, the largest student-athlete run canned food drive in the country.

Tyree is also a leader in Women Encourage, Equip, Empower (WE3). This student-athlete led initiative was created in an effort to encourage, equip, empower, and unify female student-athletes at Texas A&M through mentorship and creating developmental opportunities. Female student-athletes serve as the leaders of the group, and are responsible for holding meetings and planning events to aid in the personal and professional development of female student-athletes.

Tyree was also recently named assistant director of Internal Operations for Traditions Night 2021, which helps acclimate new student-athletes to the traditions of Texas A&M.

