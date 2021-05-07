Friend of Burton shooting victim speaks out about “senseless act”

BURTON, Texas (KBTX) - A Burton man remains in the hospital after being shot multiple times in front of a local convenience store Sunday.

Authorities say Bradley Locke, 38, was shot while standing outside of Burton Short Stop store around 4 p.m. The suspect then fled the scene with a child in his car, triggering an Amber Alert.

The 4-year-old child was found when the suspect, 36-year-old Joshua Crowley, who was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail.

Amber Seiler, a close friend of Locke, says she, her husband, and Locke decided to take a bike ride Sunday as they prepared for a trip to Utah.

Seiler recalls the day being so beautiful, they wanted to take advantage of it.

“We said, ‘let’s ride our bikes to the little corner store and back,’ which is about eleven miles,” said Seiler.

When they arrived, Seiler says they took turns waiting outside with the bicycles. While Locke was outside, Seiler says she heard loud bangs, but couldn’t believe they were gunshots.

“A few seconds later, Brent came through the front door and told me Bradley had been shot,” said Seiler.

The two ran outside. She says they began implementing training they learned in a recent Stop The Bleed class. Seiler says she believes that, and the first deputy constable to get on the scene, helped save Locke’s life.

Locke was flown to a hospital in Bryan where he remains. Seiler says the bullets caused Locke to lose a kidney, have severe internal bleeding in his stomach and leg, and damage to his pancreas. Seiler says Locke’s doctors believe he will recover but still has a long road ahead.

Seiler says she still can’t believe something like that happened in their small town.

“He had no connection to us, to Bradley, the town of Burton. There is absolutely no reason for this. My friend Bradley is in the hospital fighting tooth and nail and there is no reason. None,” said Seiler. “It’s our home. It’s the town of Burton. We were just at the Cotton Gin Festival having a wonderful time and riding our bikes on a Sunday afternoon, and...this happens.”

The family has put together a GoFundMe to help pay for the medical expenses.

Crowley was booked into the Washington County jail on six counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, two counts of Assault of a Public Servant, one count of Deadly Conduct/Discharging and Firearm, and one account of Assault Causing Bodily Injury. His bonds total $1,575,000.

