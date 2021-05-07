Advertisement

Friend of Burton shooting victim speaks out about “senseless act”

Thirty-six year old Joshua Crowley was arrested Monday for multiple counts of aggravated assault.
Bradley Locke of Burton was shot multiple times Sunday.
Bradley Locke of Burton was shot multiple times Sunday.(KBTX)
By Kendall Hogan
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, Texas (KBTX) - A Burton man remains in the hospital after being shot multiple times in front of a local convenience store Sunday.

Authorities say Bradley Locke, 38, was shot while standing outside of Burton Short Stop store around 4 p.m. The suspect then fled the scene with a child in his car, triggering an Amber Alert.

The 4-year-old child was found when the suspect, 36-year-old Joshua Crowley, who was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail.

Amber Seiler, a close friend of Locke, says she, her husband, and Locke decided to take a bike ride Sunday as they prepared for a trip to Utah.

Seiler recalls the day being so beautiful, they wanted to take advantage of it.

“We said, ‘let’s ride our bikes to the little corner store and back,’ which is about eleven miles,” said Seiler.

When they arrived, Seiler says they took turns waiting outside with the bicycles. While Locke was outside, Seiler says she heard loud bangs, but couldn’t believe they were gunshots.

“A few seconds later, Brent came through the front door and told me Bradley had been shot,” said Seiler.

The two ran outside. She says they began implementing training they learned in a recent Stop The Bleed class. Seiler says she believes that, and the first deputy constable to get on the scene, helped save Locke’s life.

Locke was flown to a hospital in Bryan where he remains. Seiler says the bullets caused Locke to lose a kidney, have severe internal bleeding in his stomach and leg, and damage to his pancreas. Seiler says Locke’s doctors believe he will recover but still has a long road ahead.

Seiler says she still can’t believe something like that happened in their small town.

“He had no connection to us, to Bradley, the town of Burton. There is absolutely no reason for this. My friend Bradley is in the hospital fighting tooth and nail and there is no reason. None,” said Seiler. “It’s our home. It’s the town of Burton. We were just at the Cotton Gin Festival having a wonderful time and riding our bikes on a Sunday afternoon, and...this happens.”

The family has put together a GoFundMe to help pay for the medical expenses.

Crowley was booked into the Washington County jail on six counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, two counts of Assault of a Public Servant, one count of Deadly Conduct/Discharging and Firearm, and one account of Assault Causing Bodily Injury. His bonds total $1,575,000.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calling all early risers! Head outside early Thursday morning to see if you can spot the Eta...
Set your eyes to the sky Thursday morning to view the Eta Aquariid meteor shower
A College Station police officer is heard on video warning the bicyclist he would be tased if...
Police explain why a bicyclist was arrested Wednesday near campus
The new protocols will apply to all employees including faculty, staff, and student employees.
Texas A&M announces employees must return to campus June 1
Fiber option internet services coming to Bryan
New fiber optic internet service coming to Bryan
“Where did it come from!?” asked a customer as she used her cell phone to video the snake.
Customers startled to see big snake in local parking lot

Latest News

Electrical workers repair a power line in Austin on Feb. 18, 2021. Some of the state’s...
Texas lawmakers propose electricity market bailout after winter storm
Some faculty members raise concerns about new COVID protocols going into effect June 1
Some faculty members raise concerns about new COVID protocols going into effect June 1
Blinn College District resumes on-campus tours for prospective students
Blinn College District resumes on-campus tours for prospective students
Public Utility Commission denies City of Hearne request to expand electric service to GATX...
Public Utility Commission denies City of Hearne request to expand electric service to GATX facility