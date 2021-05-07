Advertisement

Hall of fame coach participates in Coach Blair’s Charity Golf Classic

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Even before Gary Blair arrived at Texas A&M he was using his popularity as a women’s head basketball coach at Arkansas to make a difference and raise money for charities.

The hall of famer has coached against some of the best the sport has to offer including Jody Conradt who spent 31 years over in Austin as the head coach of the Longhorn women’s basketball program.

Friday she made the trip to Traditions Club to help Gary raise money and like a lot of coaches knows how to play the game. Now she did have a pretty good partner in Vic Schaefer, the current Texas Head Coach, who has played Traditions a lot stemming from his time as an assistant with the Aggies and Blair.

The retired hall of fame coach is a big fan of Blair’s but did have a slight beef with him.

Legendary University of Texas Hall of Fame Women's Basketball Coach Jody Conradt lining up a...
Legendary University of Texas Hall of Fame Women's Basketball Coach Jody Conradt lining up a putt during Friday's Coach Blair Charity Golf Tournament at Traditions Club.(Darryl Bruffett)

“The only thing I would complain about is this is the first time that I been invited to this event,” said Conradt. “And I think it is only because one of his good friends Vic Schaefer came to Texas and invited me. But it is a great cause. Gary does so much for the community and I know he is beloved here and I have to say he is one of my favorite people,” Conradt concluded.

Not only did Coach Conradt have a good cart driver in Coach Schaefer, but her team rallied around her too. Chris Ohlmeyer hit a nice 45-foot eagle putt at 15 during their round.

