Health professionals see an increase in mental health-related hospital visits for children since start of pandemic

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - State health professionals are noticing an increase in children’s mental health-related hospital visits since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic over a year ago.

The Department of State Health Services says for ages 5-11 there was a 24 percent increase, and for ages 12-17, there was a 31 percent increase.

Local mental health counselor Melinda M. Thompson says that over the last year she has seen patients struggle, and others thrive.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” said Thompson. “Some have done quite well, others have really suffered. I did see an increase in some symptoms of some of my students that come in, and especially those, it seems like, that were struggling with anxiety.”

Thompson says that making sure you and your children are mentally healthy is equally as important as focusing on your physical health.

“Mental health is extremely important, and it’s so tied to our physical health as well,” said Thompson. “I mean, our daily function has to do with our ability to communicate with others, to problem-solve, and to have a sense of belonging or connectedness.”

Raegen Kubacak is a College Station mother of five and says that keeping her kids busy in the outdoors, and talking about their feelings was an important part of keeping them mentally healthy.

“We took up gardening, and it was so much fun with the kids to watch it grow,” said Kubacek. “We made sure that we talked about our emotions, and we talked about how COVID-19 isn’t scary, but we did want to educate them that COVID-19 travels via germs and we want to make sure that we are taking care of ourselves.”

Thompson says that there are signs you can look out for from your children to see if they may be struggling with their mental health.

“You might see shut down behavior, or you might see escalated emotionality or major disturbances in their daily functioning,” said Thompson. “For example, their sleep cycle or their appetite.”

When noticing signs like this, Thompson says it’s important to talk to your child about it.

“I think it’s really good for parents to have talks with their children versus handling this just as a behavioral problem,” said Thompson. “Really talking to their children asking them ‘what’s going on, how are you feeling?’”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.