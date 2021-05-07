Advertisement

Hearne Public Safety Building opens this month

The Police, Fire Departments and City Council Chambers will be in the new building.
The new building will open to the public May 29.
The new building will open to the public May 29.(Clay Falls)
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne’s new Public Safety Building is opening soon in the downtown area, joining the police and fire departments into one building.

The City Manager John Naron says the building stayed on budget and relatively on time despite the pandemic.

“It’ll have police, fire, municipal court. It’s also got combined kitchen and training areas that was kind of an attempt to save money and space, allowing the fire department and police department to work together on that. And then of course the council chambers will be here as well and the Type A and B economic development boards,” said Naron.

On May 29 the city will have a building dedication with meals and tours from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The project cost $8.3 million. It’s located in the 300 block of West Third Street in Hearne.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calling all early risers! Head outside early Thursday morning to see if you can spot the Eta...
Set your eyes to the sky Thursday morning to view the Eta Aquariid meteor shower
A College Station police officer is heard on video warning the bicyclist he would be tased if...
Police explain why a bicyclist was arrested Wednesday near campus
The new protocols will apply to all employees including faculty, staff, and student employees.
Texas A&M announces employees must return to campus June 1
Bradley Locke of Burton was shot multiple times Sunday.
Friend of Burton shooting victim speaks out about “senseless act”
Crash at Highway 6 and Harvey
Southbound Harvey closed after crash

Latest News

Heather Bankston
Nurse’s Week: Hometown hero Heather Bankston
Bryan ISD teachers receive gift cards for teachers appreciation week
Bryan ISD Education Foundation honor teachers for Teacher Appreciation Week
Crabbs Prairie Volunteer Fire Department Bush Truck
Crabbs Prairie Volunteer Fire Department receives new bush truck
Rep. John Raney
State Rep. Raney tests positive for COVID-19