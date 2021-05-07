Hearne Public Safety Building opens this month

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne’s new Public Safety Building is opening soon in the downtown area, joining the police and fire departments into one building.

The City Manager John Naron says the building stayed on budget and relatively on time despite the pandemic.

“It’ll have police, fire, municipal court. It’s also got combined kitchen and training areas that was kind of an attempt to save money and space, allowing the fire department and police department to work together on that. And then of course the council chambers will be here as well and the Type A and B economic development boards,” said Naron.

On May 29 the city will have a building dedication with meals and tours from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The project cost $8.3 million. It’s located in the 300 block of West Third Street in Hearne.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.