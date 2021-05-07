Isolated severe weather potential by the end of Mother’s Day weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mother’s Day weekend starts pleasantly warm, and will finish on the humid and breezy side for all, but a few may run into some storms as we are wrapping up our Sunday plans.

First off, the overall severe risk is low and conditional at the moment, but there will be a window for some storms in the late afternoon and evening that could make for a noisy evening for some.

Saturday - Warm, humid, and a bit windy. For the most part, we will keep things dry, though. A quick morning shower is possible as we collect the first return dose of gulf moisture, then a stray storm is possible in the afternoon, but not likely. It may be a little choppy if you’ve got some lake plans, but it should still be plenty tolerable by mid-May standards.

A few storms could rumble after 5pm on Mother's Day, with more expected by or before the middle of next week. (KBTX)

Mother’s Day Sunday is the day to watch for any potential widespread activity. At the moment, we don’t expect many storms to pop up locally, but a weak front approaching the area may be enough to trigger some strong storms in the very late afternoon.

A few storms could rumble after 5pm on Mother's Day, with more expected by or before the middle of next week. (KBTX)

Any storm that develops late Sunday will have a decent amount of energy to tap into, so we will be watching this closely, but coverage of storms, at the moment, looks low, meaning the overall severe potential will be isolated.

A few storms could rumble after 5pm on Mother's Day, with more expected by or before the middle of next week. (KBTX)

What looks to be a more favorable environment for widespread storms (some severe) will come early/mid next week with the next system, that should have a stronger front attached to it, too.

We will regularly update the forecast throughout the weekend (especially in terms of Mother’s Day severe potential) so be sure to keep checking back as your plan out the holiday weekend.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.