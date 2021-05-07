Local family establishes scholarship for A&M Consolidated students

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local family has created a Blinn College scholarship that will benefit A&M Consolidated High School Students.

Dr. Richard Dusold recently gifted $15,000 to establish the Dianne Dusold A&M Consolidated High School Scholarship to honor his wife, who is a nurse at the campus.

“I was so surprised,” said Mrs. Dusold. “I have a passion for helping students be healthy so they can continue their education and be the best that they can be, so to be honored with a scholarship is very humbling. We want to support students entering the workforce and Blinn College’s mission.”

The annual scholarship will be awarded to a senior from A&M Consolidated who pursues technical and community education courses at Blinn College.

“I think the future in education is going to be in the trades. That is where a great deal of our employment is going to be,” said Richard Dusold. “My wife and I see a lot of students looking for their next step, and giving a scholarship to help someone pursue a field that will provide them training that leads to employment seems like a great idea.”

“The Dusolds understand the direct impact of supporting students in Blinn’s technical and community education programs,” said Sam Sommer, Blinn Foundation Board Chair. “Their gift will benefit students by allowing them to gain valuable career training while also addressing an employment need in the local community. We are grateful for their commitment and support.”

More information on funding an endowed scholarship or applying is available at www.blinn.edu/foundation or by calling 979-830-4017.

Current high school and college students can apply for all Blinn scholarships through a single application at www.blinn.edu/scholarships. Prior to applying for scholarships, students must complete their application for admission to Blinn College at www.applytexas.org.

