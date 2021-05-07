Advertisement

Moisture moves in through a breezy & warm weekend with a late Mother’s Day rain/storm chance

By Mia Montgomery
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Sound off -- who has absolutely loved the sunshine we’ve seen over the past couple of days? If you haven’t been able to get out and enjoy it, we’ll hold onto a very pleasant outlook (with some high clouds passing through) for any Friday evening activities. Heading out to Frist Friday in Downtown Bryan or to Blue Bell Park for some Aggie Baseball? Temperatures look to fall through the 80s and into the 70s by any late dinner plans.

Changes arrive overnight as more moisture pumps into the Brazos Valley. A touch of patchy fog is possible first thing Saturday, but any fog that we do find to form should move out of the area by mid-morning. You’ll notice more cloud cover in place heading into the first half of the weekend, but some peeks of sunshine are in store by the afternoon. Daytime highs look to top off in the upper 80s with breezy conditions in place as south winds gust upwards of 25-30 mph.

Eyes will be on the second half of Mother’s Day as a cold front seeps into Texas. With plenty of moisture associated along and ahead of that boundary, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms look to be possible by Sunday afternoon and into the evening. While it’s the exception rather than the rule, we’ll keep eyes on the chance to see a few thunderstorms become strong-to-severe. With any storm that does require a bit of extra attention, the main concerns will be large hail and strong winds with this low-end severe threat. Keep checking back as we finetune those details into the upcoming weekend, but plan to have the umbrella handy into the first half of next week as daily rain and storm chances stick with us.

Friday Night: Increasing clouds with pockets of morning fog. Low: 64. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 87. Wind: S 10-20 mph, gusting 25-30 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible by sunrise. Low: 73. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Mother’s Day: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for scattered rain & storms, a few of which could be strong/severe. High: 88. Wind: S 10-20 mph, gusting 25 mph+.

