Norwegian Cruise Line threatens to skip Florida ports

FILE - In this May 8, 2013, file photo, people pause to look at Norwegian Cruise Line's ship,...
FILE - In this May 8, 2013, file photo, people pause to look at Norwegian Cruise Line's ship, Norwegian Breakaway, on the Hudson River, in New York. On Monday, April 5, 2021, Norwegian Cruise Line’s parent company asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for permission to resume cruises from U.S. ports on July 4 by requiring passengers and crew members to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at least two weeks before the trip.(Richard Drew | AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Norwegian Cruise Lines is threatening to skip Florida ports because of the governor’s order banning businesses from requiring that customers be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The company says Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order conflicts with guidelines from federal health authorities that would let cruise ships sail in U.S. waters if passengers and crew members are vaccinated.

The CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Frank Del Rio, says lawyers think federal law tops state law.

He said if Norwegian can’t operate in Florida, it can go to other states or the Caribbean.

Norwegian and other companies hope to resume sailing in the U.S. this summer.

