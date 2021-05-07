Nurse’s Week: Hometown hero Heather Bankston

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Heather Bankston knew she wanted to be in the healthcare profession at an early age. The Brazos Valley native attended Bryan High and shortly after graduation began her career at St. Joseph Health, then Memorial Hospital. She started in the emergency room as a registration attendant, but Bankston had larger goals. She wanted to have a career that directly impacted patient care, so she became a nurse.

Bankston has dedicated her life to taking care of her community and has spent the last 22 years healing residents of the Brazos Valley.

“Community means a lot to me, especially since I grew up here my whole life, I was actually born at this hospital, and I went to Bryan High,” said Bankston. “I realized the nurses are the ones that get to actually be at the bedside with the patient, most of the time, consoling them, starting their IV, giving them their medications, taking care of them.”

Thank you to the Bryan-College Station community for your support in providing meals to our healthcare heroes! Our... Posted by St. Joseph Health on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

2020 would have its share of ups and downs for many. Among other healthcare and frontline heroes, nurses stepped up to protect and heal the community from COVID-19. Bankston’s mission went beyond the patients she cared for. She wanted to heal her colleagues that have endured so much during the height of the pandemic. Bankston helped organize food drives, daily meals for hospital employees, phone chargers for patients who could not receive visitors during the lockdowns, and countless other projects to boost the morale of staff and patients in her hospital.

“I grew up in this community, and I took care of many people that I know, and it was hard. Some of them, you know, wouldn’t pull through, and some of them would, but it was difficult but rewarding at the same time,” said Bankston. “Somehow, to be able to take care of people I know and their loved ones and talk to them on the phone, their family members, it was difficult. It was very, it was very hard to watch, but as a nurse, that’s just what we do as a, as a hospital, that’s what we do.”

Bankston says she loves her job and community and wouldn’t change a thing. She says she’s just one of many with the heart and passion for serving.

“It’s hard for us to stop. We don’t stop. We keep going. We give and give and give. At the end of the day, we’re tired, and we keep going. We give to our kids and our husbands and our parents, our communities,” said Bankston. “Nurses have huge hearts. We’re taking care of people that need us, and we just do what we have to do to take care of our community and others.”

Previous stories that involve Heather Bankston

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.