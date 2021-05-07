Advertisement

Nurse’s Week: Hometown hero Heather Bankston

“This nurse’s week means a lot more to me because I was able to be a part of the whole system and not just one department. For us to be recognized for our hard work is very rewarding.”
Heather Bankston
Heather Bankston(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Heather Bankston knew she wanted to be in the healthcare profession at an early age. The Brazos Valley native attended Bryan High and shortly after graduation began her career at St. Joseph Health, then Memorial Hospital. She started in the emergency room as a registration attendant, but Bankston had larger goals. She wanted to have a career that directly impacted patient care, so she became a nurse.

Bankston has dedicated her life to taking care of her community and has spent the last 22 years healing residents of the Brazos Valley.

“Community means a lot to me, especially since I grew up here my whole life, I was actually born at this hospital, and I went to Bryan High,” said Bankston. “I realized the nurses are the ones that get to actually be at the bedside with the patient, most of the time, consoling them, starting their IV, giving them their medications, taking care of them.”

Thank you to the Bryan-College Station community for your support in providing meals to our healthcare heroes! Our...

Posted by St. Joseph Health on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

2020 would have its share of ups and downs for many. Among other healthcare and frontline heroes, nurses stepped up to protect and heal the community from COVID-19. Bankston’s mission went beyond the patients she cared for. She wanted to heal her colleagues that have endured so much during the height of the pandemic. Bankston helped organize food drives, daily meals for hospital employees, phone chargers for patients who could not receive visitors during the lockdowns, and countless other projects to boost the morale of staff and patients in her hospital.

“I grew up in this community, and I took care of many people that I know, and it was hard. Some of them, you know, wouldn’t pull through, and some of them would, but it was difficult but rewarding at the same time,” said Bankston. “Somehow, to be able to take care of people I know and their loved ones and talk to them on the phone, their family members, it was difficult. It was very, it was very hard to watch, but as a nurse, that’s just what we do as a, as a hospital, that’s what we do.”

Bankston says she loves her job and community and wouldn’t change a thing. She says she’s just one of many with the heart and passion for serving.

“It’s hard for us to stop. We don’t stop. We keep going. We give and give and give. At the end of the day, we’re tired, and we keep going. We give to our kids and our husbands and our parents, our communities,” said Bankston. “Nurses have huge hearts. We’re taking care of people that need us, and we just do what we have to do to take care of our community and others.”

Previous stories that involve Heather Bankston

Local elementary students thank front line healthcare workers
Local volunteers working to feed healthcare workers during shifts
Local nurse collects phone chargers for COVID-19 for isolated patients

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calling all early risers! Head outside early Thursday morning to see if you can spot the Eta...
Set your eyes to the sky Thursday morning to view the Eta Aquariid meteor shower
A College Station police officer is heard on video warning the bicyclist he would be tased if...
Police explain why a bicyclist was arrested Wednesday near campus
The new protocols will apply to all employees including faculty, staff, and student employees.
Texas A&M announces employees must return to campus June 1
Bradley Locke of Burton was shot multiple times Sunday.
Friend of Burton shooting victim speaks out about “senseless act”
Crash at Highway 6 and Harvey
Southbound Harvey closed after crash

Latest News

Bryan ISD teachers receive gift cards for teachers appreciation week
Bryan ISD Education Foundation honor teachers for Teacher Appreciation Week
The new building will open to the public May 29.
Hearne Public Safety Building opens this month
Crabbs Prairie Volunteer Fire Department Bush Truck
Crabbs Prairie Volunteer Fire Department receives new bush truck
Rep. John Raney
State Rep. Raney tests positive for COVID-19