Advertisement

Pandemic Pets: Helping your pet return back to ‘normal’

Like humans, pets will need to adjust back to normal as the world becomes fully vaccinated
Sit Means Sit College Station
Sit Means Sit College Station(Fallon Appleton)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

College Station, Texas (KBTX) - Over the past year, many people have adopted companion animals; however, as individuals become fully vaccinated and return to a more “normal” schedule, reintroducing pets to that similar lifestyle is important too.

First, a schedule is always important to keep in mind when it comes to your pet, according to Sit Means Sit Regional Manager, Madison Wilcox.

“The best way to set a routine is to have a schedule,” said Wilcox. “If you get home from work at the same time every day, plan for dinner at the same time, plan to go potty at the same time, that’s obviously ideal. The other thing is if you are leaving for a long period of time you want your dog to be able to go to the bathroom at some point in the day.”

Wilcox also says consider the age of your dog when setting a routine. She says if they are younger than a year older, you cannot expect to leave them in a kennel for a long period of time.

Like humans, dogs haven’t been around humans either, so they may not know how to act when introduced to groups or if someone comes into the home.

“If we’re bringing new people in, the best thing to do is just tell them ‘hey let my dog come to you let them figure you out.’ We don’t want to over-stress them if they’re not used to being around people, and we also don’t want to see any sort of reactivity, so by letting them come to you, they feel like you’re safe, and they get to decide how comfortable they are with you.”

At Sit Means Sit, one of the big things they are seeing from people is dogs being more hyperactive or reactive from the lack of socialization.

“If you’re seeing reactivity, more than likely, it can be fear reactivity or fear aggression, and they’re needing some basic obedience to feel confident, so they know exactly how they’re supposed to respond,” said Wilcox.

Sit Means Sit offers basic obedience training to help dog owners. To get started, they offer a free consultation with owners and dogs to figure out problem areas and find the best course of action.

Click here to learn more about Sit Means Sit College Station.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calling all early risers! Head outside early Thursday morning to see if you can spot the Eta...
Set your eyes to the sky Thursday morning to view the Eta Aquariid meteor shower
A College Station police officer is heard on video warning the bicyclist he would be tased if...
Police explain why a bicyclist was arrested Wednesday near campus
The new protocols will apply to all employees including faculty, staff, and student employees.
Texas A&M announces employees must return to campus June 1
Crash at Highway 6 and Harvey
Southbound Harvey closed after crash
Jonathan Bush, brother of President George H.W. Bush, dies

Latest News

Texas A&M's Reveille Racing Team needs to find a sponsor who can help them raise $760,000 by...
Texas A&M team seeking heavy-hitter sponsor to compete in global self-driving race car event
The university's new COVID-19 protocols go into effect on June 1.
Some Texas A&M faculty members concerned new COVID protocols take too large a step too quickly
Texas A&M team seeking heavy-hitter sponsor to compete in global self-driving race car event
Texas A&M team seeking heavy-hitter sponsor to compete in global self-driving race car event
Friend of Burton shooting victim speaks out about “senseless act”
Friend of Burton shooting victim speaks out about “senseless act”