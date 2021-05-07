Snook’s Hamilton looks to finish high school track career with long jump gold medal

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - DeShun Hamilton has certainly benefited from Snook’s new football and track upgrades. Having the ability to train on the same equipment that athletes compete on has made all the difference for him.

“We just got access to legitimate facilities and he is in a lot of ways just getting started,” said Snook High Jump Coach Travis McFarland.

DeShun is coming off a 6′ 4″ jump at Regionals which was a personal best. He claimed the silver medal, but more importantly punched his ticket to state earning him another chance to compete.

“I’ve just been drilling it in my head every day to stay focus and do the right things and when I’m going to state I’m going for first. I’m not worried about second, third, or anything. Just going for first,” said Snook’s senior high jumper.

“One thing I tell him all the time is if you have done the work you’ve got the right to expect success and that should help ease some of your nerves. Knowing that you’ve prepped and you’re in a good place to be successful,” added McFarland.

DeShun knows on Friday morning that he will be competing against the best in the state and will need to produce his best jump to win. On Wednesday he allowed himself to think about what it would mean to bring a gold medal in the high jump back to Snook High School.

“It would mean a lot. I’ve never made it to state and I just want to accomplish that. And for Snook to put them on the map in everything,” continued Hamilton.

“He’s a gamer. He’s played in some big games, football, and basketball, things like that. It’s a little different when you’re standing alone and they call your name for the high jump, but I don’t worry about that. I don’t think the moment is too big for him. You know he’s got a lot of talent,” wrapped up the second-year high jump coach.

DeShun thinks a jump of 6-6 will probably win it on Friday morning and he thinks he’ll be able to produce it. The 2A boys’ high jump will start at 11:30 a.m. at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the University of Texas campus in Austin.

