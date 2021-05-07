Some Texas A&M faculty members concerned new COVID protocols take too large a step too quickly

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University’s newly announced COVID-19 protocols are causing a stir among the school’s faculty members, some of whom believe they’re pushing the campus community to take too big a step too quickly.

The one getting the most attention requires all employees, faculty, and staff to return to campus by June 1, the date when all the new protocols go into effect. They also state that occupancy levels on campus will increase to 100%. They’re only at 50% right now.

The university made the announcement on Wednesday.

“I think a lot of people were surprised that we’re just suddenly going to go back to 100% as of June 1st,” Speaker of the Faculty Senate John N. Stallone, who is also a professor of veterinary physiology, said.

The protocols also encourage departments to implement their own return to campus plan to help staff members transition back to their offices. They also say requests to work remotely will go back to getting submitted through the formal request process, as opposed to going through department heads and supervisors for approval.

While Stallone says he sees the value in individual departments creating their own unique return to campus plans, he says many faculty members would have liked to see something that applies to the entire campus.

“I think faculty are concerned because they want to see more explicit guidelines regarding things as who needs to wear a mask, when do we need to wear a mask, when do we need to social distance, when do we not need to social distance,” Stallone said.

Stallone says faculty is as anxious to get back on campus and into the classroom as everyone else, but he points out some are concerned about the risks of being in contact with those who haven’t been vaccinated yet.

“We have a lot of unvaccinated people who come to campus,” Stallone said. “Families of students, some students themselves, students’ younger siblings, and of course, the students are out in the community exposed to unvaccinated people, and then come back to campus.”

The protocols do encourage continuing healthy habits and getting vaccinated, but Stallone hopes faculty gets the chance to talk to the administration in the coming days and listens to their concerns.

The new protocols go into effect the same day the new university president Kathy Banks begins her tenure.

