Advertisement

State Rep. Raney tests positive for COVID-19

Raney, who has been fully vaccinated since February, “went home immediately and, as of this evening, is doing well,” his office said in a statement.
Rep. John Raney
Rep. John Raney(Rep. John Raney)
By Alex Bukoski
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (Texas Tribune) - State Rep. John Raney, R-College Station, has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office confirmed Thursday night.

The lawmaker tested positive Thursday morning before heading to the House floor and was not exhibiting symptoms, which was first reported by The Dallas Morning News. Raney, who has been fully vaccinated since February, “went home immediately and, as of this evening, is doing well,” his office said in a statement.

The news comes almost a week after House members voted 99-46 to lift its mask mandate while in the chamber and during committee hearings. That rule was part of broader COVID-19 protocols members adopted at the beginning of the 2021 legislative session in January. The Senate has also recently pulled down its mask requirement.

Raney, who was inside the chamber and committee hearing rooms this week, was excused for attendance on the House floor for the rest of the week.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a “small percentage” of people who have been vaccinated can still contract COVID-19.

“These are called ‘vaccine breakthrough cases,’” according to the CDC’s website. “This means that while people who have been vaccinated are much less likely to get sick, it may still happen. Experts continue to study how common these cases are.”

Average new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Texas have decreased since January, though health experts have continued advising people to keep wearing masks and to get vaccinated. The number of people fully vaccinated recently passed 25%, according to daily data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Raney’s office said staff has tested negative for the virus and plans to work remotely for the time being.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calling all early risers! Head outside early Thursday morning to see if you can spot the Eta...
Set your eyes to the sky Thursday morning to view the Eta Aquariid meteor shower
A College Station police officer is heard on video warning the bicyclist he would be tased if...
Police explain why a bicyclist was arrested Wednesday near campus
The new protocols will apply to all employees including faculty, staff, and student employees.
Texas A&M announces employees must return to campus June 1
Crash at Highway 6 and Harvey
Southbound Harvey closed after crash
Jonathan Bush, brother of President George H.W. Bush, dies

Latest News

A few storms could rumble after 5pm on Mother's Day, with more expected by or before the middle...
Isolated severe weather potential by the end of Mother’s Day weekend
Christopher Thomas, 33
Bryan police reportedly arrest man with nearly 100 ecstasy pills
Weekend Gardener with Skip Richter
Weekend Gardener: Spring into a greener lawn for the summer
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard