Texas A&M System upholds face mask policy through summer

Face masks must be worn on campus through the summer semesters
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University is keeping its current face mask policy in place for the summer session.

The university released its revised Standard Administrative Procedure on face coverings Friday. It was last revised Aug. 7, 2020.

The SAP states that all individuals on campus must wear face coverings in indoor public areas which includes, all non-private office or residential spaces such as lobbies, restrooms, classrooms, teaching laboratories, research laboratories, common spaces in residence halls, conference rooms and break rooms, according to the university.

Those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are still required to wear a face mask as well.

Texas A&M said students, faculty and staff can wear cloth face coverings, surgical masks and other coverings that meet the requirements below:

  • Include multiple layers of tightly woven fabric
  • Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
  • Be secured with ties, ear loops, or wrap around the head (such as gaiter style masks)
  • Allow for breathing without restriction
  • Be able to be laundered and machine-dried without damage or change to shape or be disposable

Students unable to wear a mask due to a disability are asked to contact their site-specific disability office. Students who are requesting an exception due to a religious concern should contact the Offices of the Dean of Student Life in College Station, and employees and visitors who are requesting an exception due to a religious concern should contact Employee Relations in the Division of Human Resources and Organizational Effectiveness.

To read the TAMU Face Covering FAQ, click here.

The next review of the Standard Administrative Procedure on face coverings is Aug. 1, 2021.

