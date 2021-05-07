Texas A&M team seeking heavy-hitter sponsor to compete in global self-driving race car event

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Texas A&M racing team is running into some speed bumps as it prepares to race a self-driving race car at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in October.

The Reveille Racing Team is still looking for a heavy-hitter sponsor that will help them fund their race car and traveling expenses for the Indy Autonomous Challenge. The team says they need to raise $760,000 by the end of May, or they’ll have to start making some difficult decisions.

Lance Decker is the team’s project manager and an engineering doctoral candidate at Texas A&M.

”We’re kind of at the 11th hour here,” Decker said. “If we don’t get some kind of sponsorship pretty soon, we’re going to have to take a much smaller look at this, but I really do believe the Aggie network can come through on this.”

Decker says the team does have a backup plan if they can’t raise that entire sum over the next three to four weeks.

“We’re already talking to some other schools that are also having trouble raising the money about combining teams,” Decker said. “We would do a joint-venture kind of thing and buy the car together. If we were to do that, we could probably do it somewhere in the neighborhood of $250,000. We’d really like to raise the full amount and put a big corporate logo on the side of the car, though.”

Any sponsorship money that is given is totally tax deductable, Decker says.

There’s a $1 million prize for the winner, and Decker says his team is going to endow ten scholarships at Texas A&M if they take first place.

The team is also trying to raise awareness for veterans’ issues with their efforts both leading up to and during the race. They’re partnering with a number of veteran organizations, including Creativets, VET Motorsports, and the Pat Tillman Foundation. The team will also put a veteran preference on some of the scholarships they endow if they win the competition.

“We want to make it less about us and more about a need that’s a big reality out there,” Decker said. “There’s a lot of veterans that are suffering in a lot of ways.”

The teams competing in the challenge, which includes teams from other universities and overseas, are developing their own unique software that drives the car on its own. The make and model of each race car that will run in the race is exactly the same.

If you’re interested in sponsoring the Reveille Racing Team, you can email Decker at ldecker@tamu.edu. You can also contribute to their effort by visiting their Spirit of Giving page by clicking here.

