This week’s Classroom Champion is Christian Kelarek.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Christian Kelarek. The Anderson-Shiro High School Senior has a 4.0 GPA, and is currently ranked fourth in his class.

“I’ve never met his folks, but I would assume they have a say in it. He just seems very personally driven. If you put something in front of him whether it’s a play on the football field, or a meet in track, or an assignment from me, he wants to do his best. And I think a lot of that’s innate..I mean people that work that hard; all of the other folks you’ve interviewed, it’s an innate drive.” - Chris Renberg, Teacher

“Well that’s one of the coolest things when you take a kid like Christian. He’s the guy that’s got a lot of motivation and you know he wants to excel in whatever he does. He came in as a Freshman, and certainly it was more quiet and reserved, and as he worked harder and gained that confidence. He became a person as that example of what hard work looks like, what dedication looks like, what our standards are. And he really, you know, provided that as an example as his confidence grew.” - Bradley Hodges, Coach

“What motivates me to work hard in the classroom is my parents, because they push me to get all “A’s” mostly throughout the whole year. And for athletics, like sports and stuff, it would have to be my coaches, parents, friends, everyone in my family pretty much. Because they always push me to do my best and support me in anyway they can,” said Kelarek.

After high school, Christian plans on attending Tarleton State University in Stephenville, to major in Horticulture.

Congratulations to Christian Kelarek of Anderson-Shiro High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

Classroom Champions, sponsored by American Momentum Bank.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.