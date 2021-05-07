Treat of the Day: First Friday in downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s First Friday in downtown Bryan tonight. Members of the Brazos Valley Farmer’s Market will be set up along Main St. between 26th St. and 28th St. from 5-9pm. Masks are required inside the street closure area.

Businesses will be open later and have unique offerings for the occasion.

“We’ve got so many different things happening this First Friday,” said Destination Bryan Community Engagement Manager Katelyn Brown, “so it’s a great opportunity to come down here, enjoy some good food, some good shopping, and of course lots of live music as well.”

Click here to see all the activities happening this evening.

