Advertisement

Weekend Gardener: Spring into a greener lawn for the summer

By Kathleen Witte
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As the grass begins to grow again in Brazos Valley lawns, proper care is required to help support that greenery all throughout the season.

Skip Richter, Brazos County horticulturist, joins Weekend Gardener with the brief tips and tricks you need for lawncare success:

To submit your soil sample for testing, go to SoilTesting.TAMU.edu.

Tune in for Weekend Gardener Fridays on Brazos Valley This Morning.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calling all early risers! Head outside early Thursday morning to see if you can spot the Eta...
Set your eyes to the sky Thursday morning to view the Eta Aquariid meteor shower
A College Station police officer is heard on video warning the bicyclist he would be tased if...
Police explain why a bicyclist was arrested Wednesday near campus
The new protocols will apply to all employees including faculty, staff, and student employees.
Texas A&M announces employees must return to campus June 1
Crash at Highway 6 and Harvey
Southbound Harvey closed after crash
Jonathan Bush, brother of President George H.W. Bush, dies

Latest News

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Weekend Gardener with Skip Richter
Weekend Gardener: Spring into a greener lawn this summer
COVID in Context: May 7
COVID in Context: Death rate, hospitalization rate trending down in Brazos County
5/5
Friday PinPoint Forecast 5/7